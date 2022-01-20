Principal Helen Cawkill at Bracken Lane Primary

Bracken Lane Primary Academy and Thrumpton Primary Academy, both part of Diverse Academies Trust, have retained their Ofsted ‘good’ ratings following two recent inspections.

Ofsted visited the academies in November and December 2021 to undertake short inspections – a visit carried out within ‘good’ rated schools to ensure standards have been maintained since the last inspection date.

Principal Rebecca Hurley at Thrumpton Primary Academy

In its two feedback reports, published on January 12 and January 19, both academies were praised for the quality of education provided.

Executive principal for Bracken Lane and Thrumpton, Gareth Letton, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the inspections.

“Our leadership and staff teams across both academies are committed to providing the best quality of education for children within our communities, and strive to fulfil our vision of inspiring children, raising aspirations and creating brighter tomorrows.

“The latest inspections are testament to the hard work and determination of our academies, and it is fantastic to see this being acknowledged by Ofsted once again.”

At Bracken Lane, Ofsted commented that children ‘are happy at their friendly school,’ where all leaders and staff ‘strive to provide every pupil with a good education’.

Staff were credited for regularly checking what pupils remember and understand, which ‘enables teachers to plan next steps in pupils’ learning and identify any extra support which pupils may need’.

At Thrumpton Primary Academy, it was highlighted that ‘staff and pupils support each other to 'be the best they can be,’ with the inspector commenting that there was a ‘strong sense of community’, where ‘both pupils and staff are proud to be part of this school’.

Teachers and support staff were commended for helping children ‘to remember facts and concepts through well-sequenced lessons’.

Dave Cotton, CEO of Diverse Academies Trust added: “We have a wonderful community of children and families in Retford, and I am delighted to see our academies go from strength to strength.

“My thanks go to the staff teams at Bracken Lane and Thrumpton for the amazing work they do day-in, day-out, and particularly for their determination to maintain our high standards during what has been a very challenging time.”