Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Diverse Academies Trust has appointed Rebecca Hurley as principal of Thoresby Vale Primary Academy - a brand-new primary school set to open in Edwinstowe in September 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aligned with its roots in the heart of historic Sherwood Forest, Thoresby Vale Primary Academy will offer forest-style learning combined with a strong academic curriculum for children aged five to eleven years. The new academy is situated on a former colliery site and forms part of the wider Thoresby Vale development, including a 350-acre country park, 800 new homes, and commercial space.

Mrs Hurley, a dedicated educator with nearly two decades of experience, has worked with the Diverse Academies Trust since 2017. She holds a Master of Education (MEd) in school-based leadership and management and a BA in primary education. Throughout her teaching career, she has undertaken various leadership roles, including serving as an English lead, deputy principal and leading on the development of the curriculum across the Trust’s primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, Mrs Hurley, served as principal at Thrumpton Primary Academy, where she played a pivotal role in leading the school to success. One of her standout achievements during this time was guiding the school community through a significant flood. She led efforts to relocate the entire school and set up a temporary primary school in just three weeks, ensuring continuity of education for the pupils. Her leadership transformed a challenging period into an opportunity for growth, culminating in a beautifully refurbished and purposeful school environment—a story that even caught the attention of the BBC.

Principal of Thoresby Vale Primary Academy, Rebecca Hurley

As she takes the helm at Thoresby Vale Primary Academy, Mrs Hurley is excited to bring her vision to life and said: “We want Thoresby Vale Primary Academy to be a positive and thriving school community where children love to learn each day. Situated in the heart of Sherwood Forest, we want to maximise on our unique setting delivering both the national curriculum and a natural curriculum that encourages children to connect with the world around them.”

The academy’s rich curriculum will focus on developing children’s knowledge and skills for their educational journey while offering experiences that extend beyond the classroom. Mrs Hurley emphasised the importance of fostering happy, well-rounded young people with a deep appreciation for nature and a strong sense of community.

She added: “I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of the Diverse Academies Trust, where I’m supported by an amazing team of experts and educators. Together, we’ll make the vision for Thoresby Vale a vibrant reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diverse Academies Trust Chief Executive Officer, David Cotton, commented: "We are delighted to have Rebecca Hurley leading Thoresby Vale Primary Academy. Her passion, experience, and dedication embody the excellence we strive for across the Trust. I am confident she will create a thriving school community for the Edwinstowe area."

Thoresby Vale Primary Academy is set to open as a welcoming hub for learning and community engagement, fostering a sense of togetherness and ambition. The academy and its leadership are committed to making a lasting impact on children and families in the Edwinstowe area.