Department of Education figures showed 3,537 schools were operating at or beyond their capacity for the 2020/21 academic year.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:37 pm

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in Bassetlaw are the most overcrowded.

1. NWGU-030522-Bracken lane primary academy-NMSYUpload.jpg

Bracken Lane Primary Academy, Retford, is over capacity by 0.5%. The school has one extra pupil on its roll.

Photo: Google

2. NWGU-030522-outwood academy valley-NMSYupload.jpg

Outwood Academy Valley, Worksop, is over capacity by 0.2%. The school has an extra three pupils on its roll.

Photo: Google

3. NWGU-030522-Cuckney primary school-NMSYupload.jpg

Cuckney CofE Primary School, Cuckney, is over capacity by 1.4%. The school has an extra two pupils on its roll.

Photo: Google

4. NWGU-030522-norbridge academy-NMSYupload.jpg

Norbridge Academy, Worksop, is over capacity by 1.4%. The school has an extra six pupils on its roll.

Photo: Google

