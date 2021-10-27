The new and expanding schools in Nottinghamshire as a result of increasing pupil numbers
Dozens of Nottinghamshire schools are being expanded as a result of increasing pupil numbers.
Driven by new housing developments in the county, new schools and school expansions are being proposed to ‘mitigate’ the impact of new homes on local communities.
Some of the latest new build and expansion plans are due to be discussed by Nottinghamshire Council.
Funding is provided through Section 106 agreements, a legal obligation between a developer and a local authority.
There are currently more than 200 live S106 agreements in Nottinghamshire, which include contributions for education purposes.
Funding is also provided through Government grants.
During the meeting of the council’s children and young people’s committee, councillors will be asked to approve new projects and expansions to schools in the county.
A council report states: “The council is committed to providing good schools with sufficient places for all Nottinghamshire children.
“The Schools Capital Programme is a key element of delivering this commitment.
“There are currently 214 live S106 agreements which include contributions for education purposes and a further 79 under negotiation.
“Depending on the scale of the development the planning application pertains to, these capital funding contributions range from relatively small sums that fund only a few additional school places, all the ay to multimillion-pound sums to provide major expansions or entirely new schools.”
Expanded
Four schools in Nottinghamshire are going to be expanded, including Portland Outwood Academy, Worksop, which will provide 300 additional school places, and an additional three schools in Mansfield.
New schools planned include a 210-place primary school in Bingham, a 315-place school in East Leake and a 210-place primary school in Netherfield.