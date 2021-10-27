Driven by new housing developments in the county, new schools and school expansions are being proposed to ‘mitigate’ the impact of new homes on local communities.

Some of the latest new build and expansion plans are due to be discussed by Nottinghamshire Council.

Funding is provided through Section 106 agreements, a legal obligation between a developer and a local authority.

Portland Outwood Academy is one of four schools in Nottinghamshire to be expanded to offer more school places.

There are currently more than 200 live S106 agreements in Nottinghamshire, which include contributions for education purposes.

Funding is also provided through Government grants.

During the meeting of the council’s children and young people’s committee, councillors will be asked to approve new projects and expansions to schools in the county.

A council report states: “The council is committed to providing good schools with sufficient places for all Nottinghamshire children.

“The Schools Capital Programme is a key element of delivering this commitment.

“There are currently 214 live S106 agreements which include contributions for education purposes and a further 79 under negotiation.

“Depending on the scale of the development the planning application pertains to, these capital funding contributions range from relatively small sums that fund only a few additional school places, all the ay to multimillion-pound sums to provide major expansions or entirely new schools.”

Expanded

Four schools in Nottinghamshire are going to be expanded, including Portland Outwood Academy, Worksop, which will provide 300 additional school places, and an additional three schools in Mansfield.