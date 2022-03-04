The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Worksop and surrounding areas revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

Nottinghamshire County Council made 9,626 offers to children in the county on National Offer Day on March 1 – almost 400 more than last year.

A total of 30 secondary schools across Nottinghamshire were oversubscribed for the academic year starting this September.

According to the council, 96.7 per cent of children were accepted into one of their four preferred schools, with 89 per cent (8,566 children) being admitted into their first choice.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, chairman of the county council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “We are delighted that so many parents have secured places for their children at one of their preferred schools.

“Schools have gone above and beyond to accommodate the demand for extra places, and we cannot thank them enough.

“We have worked collaboratively with the schools to make this happen and I’m proud of everyone involved for making sure children across Nottinghamshire are not without a school place in September.

“We are proud that we were still able to offer more than 96% of families one of their preferences even with the growing pupil numbers, and where that has not been possible, we have done everything we can to find an acceptable place for that child.

“We are, of course, determined to keep improving and this includes continuing to work to increase school place provision where needed as well as to stress to parents how vital it is to use all four of their preferences on their application rather than only making one.”

The new figures show which secondary schools in Worksop and surrounding Bassetlaw secondary schools are the hardest to get into, as well as secondary schools without a waiting list.

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel.

Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/education/school-admissions/appeal-a-school-admission-decision

1. Outwood Academy Portland, Worksop Number of places: 300 Oversubscribed by: 72 Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

2. Outwood Academy Valley, Worksop Number of places: 300 Oversubscribed by: 61 Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3. The Elizabethan Academy, Retford Number of places: 230 Oversubscribed by: 47 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Tuxford Academy, Tuxford Number of places: 248 Oversubscribed by: 44 Photo: Tuxford Academy Photo Sales