The 28 best Worksop, Retford, Rother Valley and Bolsover area primary schools on the Daily Telegraph rankings

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.
This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system based on categories such as exam results and class sizes, as well as the school’s average key stage two (KS2) score to create the rankings.
The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘very good’ or ‘good’.
1. Leverton Academy - Retford
Leverton Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 35/40 and an average KS2 score of 106 Photo: Google
2. Ranskill Primary School - Ranskill
Ranskill Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 109.3 Photo: Google
3. Gamston St Peter's Primary School - Retford
Gamston St Peter's was rated 'very good' with a score of 35/40 and an average KS2 score of 108.3 Photo: Google
4. Creswell Junior School - Creswell
Creswell Junior School was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 106 Photo: Google