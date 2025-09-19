These are the Worksop, Retford, Bolsover and Rother Valley area primary schools that rated 'very good' or 'good' on the Daily Telegraph rankings. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
These are the Worksop, Retford, Bolsover and Rother Valley area primary schools that rated 'very good' or 'good' on the Daily Telegraph rankings. Photo: Getty Images

The 28 best Worksop, Retford, Rother Valley and Bolsover area primary schools on the Daily Telegraph rankings

By John Smith
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
These are the best-performing primary schools in the Worksop, Retford, Rother Valley and Bolsover area, according to the latest league table by The Daily Telegraph.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system based on categories such as exam results and class sizes, as well as the school’s average key stage two (KS2) score to create the rankings.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘very good’ or ‘good’.

Leverton Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 35/40 and an average KS2 score of 106

1. Leverton Academy - Retford

Leverton Academy was rated 'very good' with a score of 35/40 and an average KS2 score of 106 Photo: Google

Ranskill Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 109.3

2. Ranskill Primary School - Ranskill

Ranskill Primary School was rated 'very good' with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 109.3 Photo: Google

Gamston St Peter's was rated 'very good' with a score of 35/40 and an average KS2 score of 108.3

3. Gamston St Peter's Primary School - Retford

Gamston St Peter's was rated 'very good' with a score of 35/40 and an average KS2 score of 108.3 Photo: Google

Creswell Junior School was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 106

4. Creswell Junior School - Creswell

Creswell Junior School was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 106 Photo: Google

