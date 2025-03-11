"Supportive and caring": Ranskill Primary School continues to be 'Good' after latest Ofsted inspection

A Bassetlaw primary school has again been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Ranskill Primary School, on Cherry Tree Walk, which is part of the SHINE Multi-Academy Trust, maintained its ‘Good’ rating after inspectors noted effective action had been taken to maintain the standards identified at its previous inspection.

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils enjoy coming to school each day, they feel comfortable and confident in the supportive and caring school environment.

"Staff put pupils’ interests at the heart of everything they do and SEND pupils receive the care and support they need so that they are able to make important contributions to school life.

Ranskill Primary School has been rated 'Good' again by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"The school has high expectations about what pupils can achieve and they achieve very well in national tests at the end of key stage two.

"Pupils benefit from opportunities to develop their resilience and independence.

"The school has developed characters or ‘pals’ to teach pupils about these qualities and pupils talk enthusiastically about how ‘resilient rhino’ has helped them to see that they should never give up.

"The school has carefully designed the curriculum and teachers know exactly what to teach and when, from the early years to year six.

"Teachers are knowledgeable about the subjects they teachm they share clear explanations with pupils about important knowledge and how to complete tasks.

Most of the time, teachers carefully check pupils’ understanding and ensure that any misconceptions are addressed.

"This means that pupils do not become confused and are able to build their knowledge.

Pupils enjoy reading and from the early years, children receive advice from expert teachers so that they can identify letters and the sounds that they make before becoming fluent and confident readers.

"Any pupils at risk of falling behind their peers are quickly identified and receive support.

“As soon as they start in the nursery, children learn about manners and respect.

"They enjoy making friends and looking after one another.

"Children in the early years develop strong, trusting relationships with staff which continue throughout the school.

"The school’s provision for pupils’ personal development is very effective. – pupils are very well prepared for life beyond school.

"Leaders are proactive and effective and identify areas for improvement and ensure that changes are made which are sustainable and do not impact negatively on staff workload.”

On where the school needs to improve, inspectors said: “At times, the work provided for pupils does not enable them to achieve the ambitious aims of the curriculum.

"On these occasions, this means that pupils do not build their knowledge as well as they could.

"The school should ensure that teachers provide work and activities which enable pupils to build their knowledge of the most ambitious aspects of the curriculum.

"On occasion, teachers do not check well enough what pupils understand.

“As a result, there are times when pupils who need extra help, or who are ready to move their learning on, do not get the support they need.

"The school should ensure that teachers identify when pupils need extra help or are ready to engage with more demanding work and adjust their teaching accordingly.”

Your Guardian has contacted the school for comment.