Students at Worksop secondary school receive visit from MP Brendan Clarke-Smith
Brendan Clarke-Smith visited a Worksop academy to discuss how students can engage with their local MP.
Students and staff at Outwood Academy Portland, Netherton Road, met with Mr Clarke-Smith earlier this month to give him a school tour and inform him of their future plans.
During the visit, on March 4, Mr Clarke-Smith also spoke with the students about how they can get involved in local politics.
Danielle Sheehan, principal at the secondary school, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mr Clarke-Smith MP to our school and it was brilliant to discuss how students can engage with their local MP and to give him a tour of the school.
"We want to ensure all our students can fulfil their potential and feel inspired, and we believe meeting key local figures, like their local MP, helps us to achieve this aim.”
Mr Clarke-Smith said he was ‘hugely appreciative’ of the work Outwood do for the community, and also ‘hugely impressed’ with the plans for the future.