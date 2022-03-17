Students and staff at Outwood Academy Portland, Netherton Road, met with Mr Clarke-Smith earlier this month to give him a school tour and inform him of their future plans.

During the visit, on March 4, Mr Clarke-Smith also spoke with the students about how they can get involved in local politics.

Danielle Sheehan, principal at the secondary school, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mr Clarke-Smith MP to our school and it was brilliant to discuss how students can engage with their local MP and to give him a tour of the school.

Head teacher Danielle Sheehan and MP for Bassetlaw Brendan Clarke-Smith.

"We want to ensure all our students can fulfil their potential and feel inspired, and we believe meeting key local figures, like their local MP, helps us to achieve this aim.”