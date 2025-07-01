Strike action at Outwood Academy Trust Schools in Worksop to continue in July

National Education Union (NEU) members at Outwood Academy Portland and Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop will join colleagues in 12 other Outwood Grange Academy Trust (OGAT) secondary schools across the country in strike action throughout July.

The dispute is over an increase to workload created by the proposed extension to the school day.

Members of the NASUWT union’ were also intending to strike but, following a meeting with OGAT, have agreed that they will pause industrial action planned for this week in the majority of the schools affected.

Ongoing talks between OGAT and the NEU are in place to find a resolution and ACAS talks have also been scheduled for July 10.

However, until such time as a clear picture emerges of how workload will be reduced, NEU members say they are not willing to stop the action.

Dates for action are July 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

There will be pickets on the school gates each day from 7.30am to 9am

Nick Raine, NEU senior regional officer, East Midlands region, said: "NEU members at OGAT have not taken industrial action lightly.

"They have continued to support children with additional classes for exam revision.

"While no teacher wants to take strike action any move that leads to an increase in teacher workload is clearly unacceptable.

"NEU members have no choice but to take action as the trust simply will not listen.”

"Sadly, most teachers leave the profession before their fourth year of teaching.

"Excessive workload and pay are the main causes of this, leading to stress and burnout.

"In this context, OGAT’s proposal to extend the school day, and unnecessarily increase teacher and support staff workload, indicates a lack of judgement and understanding of the day-to-day pressures which teachers are facing from Outwood Academy Trust.”

"The trust must now listen to its workforce, meet with the unions and resolve this dispute to ensure teacher workload does not escalate, for the benefit of both school staff and the children they teach.

"It’s what children and staff deserve.”

In response OGAT said its commitment was to minimising disruption to students' education.

A spokesperson said: "It's deeply disappointing that the NEU has not felt able to accept the 'fair, reasonable, and proportionate proposals' offered to resolve the dispute.

"Resolving the significant disruption to children's education remains our highest priority.

"We've therefore consistently prioritised meetings and discussions, and have offered a number of solutions and refined proposals to our union colleagues.

"While NASUWT has been amenable to them, unfortunately, the NEU has not been as positive and we have been unable to make the same progress as a result.

“We therefore believe engaging a mediating third party through ACAS is the most constructive path forward to objectively consider both perspectives and support a resolution.

"We firmly believe that strike action should always be a last resort, only deployed when talks have broken down and there is little sign of progress.

"The involvement of a third party, with both sides committing to it, clearly indicates that talks are not breaking down and that there is a desire, on all sides, to continue constructive dialogue.

"We are very disappointed with the NEU's stance on continuing strikes while mediation is being arranged.

"We hoped the NEU would want to signal their positive intent by pausing action.

"We will do all we can to minimise the impact during any industrial action.

"Whilst the NEU continues to protect the interests of its members by reimbursing them for any lost pay, it is important that we protect our children’s entitlement to the minimum school week.

"When we work in areas of high disadvantage, it is unfair to disadvantage them further."