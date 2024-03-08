Storytelling event brings the books to life for Nottinghamshire school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school is located near the developer’s Knights View development in Langold, and the event is another part of the homebuilder’s outreach to the local community.

Experienced storyteller Mark Fraser took the pupils on a journey beyond the pages through various stories to help promote the joy of reading.

World Book Day is celebrated globally to inspire reading among children. Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure and education, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at Langold Dyscarr Community School. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It is wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

Gill Fotheringham, Headteacher at Langold Dyscarr Community School, said: “Our children were thoroughly enchanted by Mark’s stories, it was a wonderful event and our World Book Day celebration got off to a fantastic and magical start. Instilling a love for reading is high priority at Langold Dyscarr and thanks to Barratt Homes we have created some great memories and ignited a passion for reading in our pupils.”

The children experienced first-hand how oral storytelling has allowed stories to survive and evolve over thousands of years, and across continents.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “It was a pleasure to host a storytelling session for pupils from Langold Dyscarr Community School and we’re pleased to hear how Mark’s stories really enchanted the children.

“Events such as these give us the opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which we build and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst local children.”

More information about Mark Fraser’s work can be found at his website.