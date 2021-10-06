Staff at Outwood Academy Valley bake to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Outwood Academy Valley, based on Valley Road, held its very own Great British Bake Off style competition to get staff involved with all proceeds going towards Macmillian Cancer Support.

The delicious bakes by the staff members were judged and donations made which led to the school raising more than £250.

The business manager at Outwood Academy Valley, Rebecca Hobbs, baked the winning entry.

Highlights included some white chocolate and raspberry cupcakes, which came with its own ‘messy’ warning a chocolate Shrek cake, and loaded chocolate tiffin.

The winning entry of homemade honeycomb and chocolate Swiss meringue cupcakes, baked by the school’s business manager Rebecca Hobbs.

Associate vice principal Emma Ferrarelli said: “It is a truly sad fact that most of us will know someone who is either battling cancer currently, or has been diagnosed with it in the past.

“We wanted to do something which helped us to remember and recognise family, friends and colleagues who have been affected by cancer and in the process raise money for a truly remarkable charity that does such brilliant work helping people.”