Staff and pupils at Worksop College release video to mark International Women's Day

Staff and students at Worksop College have taken part in a video that has been released to celebrate International Women's Day.

Worksop College opened its doors in 1895 and was a strictly male only school, with male teachers and pupils.

But 126 years later the school is fully co-educational.

What is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day, being celebrated today, is an annual opportunity for women to celebrate themselves and their achievements.

It is an opportunity for women to look back on the achievements of their ancestors, who worked to make sure that women had a place in society.

It is a day to reflect on the importance of being a woman and the responsibilities that they have.

Today is a day when women are encouraged to pay special attention to the other women in their lives, and celebrate what makes them, them.