Staff and pupils at Derbyshire school celebrate 'excellent' SATs results

Staff and pupils at a Derbyshire school are celebrating ‘excellent’ SATs results - which have exceeded the national average in all tested areas.

Barlborough Hall School's results in mathematics are particularly outstanding with 97 per cent of youngsters achieving the expected standard or higher – the national average being 79 per cent.

Students at Barlborough Hall School celebrate 'excellent' SATs results. Photo: Barlborough Hall School.

Overall, 68 per cent of Barlborough Hall pupils achieved the expected standard of 100 or more in reading, writing and mathematics, exceeding the national average of 65 per cent.

Headteacher Karen Keeton said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the results.

“These results are a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of both our pupils and staff,” she said.

“We are extremely pleased with the results for this year and very proud of the children for what they have achieved.”

In spelling, punctuation and grammar, 84 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard - exceeding the national figure of per cent.

And in reading, 76 per cent of Barlborough Hall students achieved the standard nationally - the national figure being 73 per cent.

In total, 37 children sat the SATs at the school this year.