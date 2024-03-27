St John’s C of E Academy is a 'Good' school says Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a recent inspection, Ofsted have found St John’s Church of England Academy in Worksop continues to be a ‘Good’ school.

Inspectors praised St John’s saying, ‘By the time they leave for secondary school, pupils’ attainment is significantly above average.’

The report found St John’s C of E Academy is a happy school and describes it as ‘one big family’ where pupils feel safe and cared for by their teachers and where safeguarding is effective.

Mr Gez Rizzo, Principal of St John’s C of E Academy with children.

Inspectors said, ‘The school’s motto, ‘belong, believe, achieve’, captures the impact of being a pupil at St John’s.’

Staff are described as supporting pupils to believe in their own abilities stating, ‘The school’s ambition for all pupils to receive the best education is clear. Staff want everyone to flourish and to achieve their potential. This begins in Nursery, where children encounter a wealth of activities to excite their interest.’

Children were found to value the education they receive telling inspectors, ‘…teachers make lessons exciting’.

Inspectors went on to highlight the thoughts of children saying, ‘One pupil summed up the views of many others in describing the school as ‘inspirational’.’

The report describes the school as ‘a calm learning environment’, where ‘Pupils behave well. They do not disrupt lessons. Teachers are positive and passionate in their delivery and give pupils engaging work.’ Inspectors write that St John’s children ‘…love learning their phonics’ and become ‘fluent readers from a young age and achieve well across subjects’, adding that ‘At the heart of the curriculum is staff’s uncompromising desire to get all pupils to read without delay.’

The report says the school has a healthy culture amongst its staff team commenting, ‘Staff morale is high, and adults work as a united team. They say that leaders are mindful of their workload and treat them with respect. They are proud to work at St John’s.’

The teaching of relationships and the moral development of pupils are described as ‘clear strengths of this school.’

Mr Gez Rizzo is the Principal at St John’s C of E Academy and he said, “We are delighted with our recent Ofsted inspection confirming that St John’s continues to be a ‘Good’ school. Staff have worked extremely hard, during some very difficult times, to continue to develop and implement an exciting curriculum, providing fantastic opportunities for our children to flourish.

“We are pleased to see that what we believe to be our strengths, have been recognised in the positive affirmations within the Ofsted report.”

Mr Rizzo said that the Ofsted inspection itself was carried out in a fair and transparent manner, commenting, “There was a continuous dialogue taking place between the lead inspector and the Senior Leadership Team. What the inspection outcome has further promoted, is our desire to continue improving opportunities and experiences for our children so that they become the very best versions of themselves, ready to face the next phase of their education.”