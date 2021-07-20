Sports day and football scholarship opportunity at Dinnington High School

It was all to play for at a sports day organised by Dinnington High School sports leaders for cluster school Dinnington Primary.

By Kate Mason
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 9:47 am

Pupils competed in a range of sporting challenges at the event.

PE teacher and head of football scholarship Liam Kay said: “We had an excellent day.”

Places are still available for a post 16 football scholarship run by Dinnington High School with Dinnington Town football club. Garage METS Autocare will sponsor the kit next season.Mr Kay said: “This is a great opportunity for young footballers to train with a UEFA Coach and play in the Sheffield and Hallamshire colleagues league as well as study in a range of subjects at Dinnington High School 6th form.

Dinnington High School and Dinnington Football Club are launching a new football scholarship. L-R Rachel Wagstaff (6th Form Leader) Lee Gaskill (Sponsor) , Liam Kay, Tyler Reynolds (football scholar) and Andy Marshall (Club Chairman) Picture Scott Merrylees
"We’ve had a brilliant response so far and have a good strong squad going into this season but we do still have places available.”

Contact [email protected]

Sports Day for feeder primary schools at Dinnington High School. Picture Scott Merrylees
