Sports day and football scholarship opportunity at Dinnington High School
It was all to play for at a sports day organised by Dinnington High School sports leaders for cluster school Dinnington Primary.
Pupils competed in a range of sporting challenges at the event.
PE teacher and head of football scholarship Liam Kay said: “We had an excellent day.”
Places are still available for a post 16 football scholarship run by Dinnington High School with Dinnington Town football club. Garage METS Autocare will sponsor the kit next season.Mr Kay said: “This is a great opportunity for young footballers to train with a UEFA Coach and play in the Sheffield and Hallamshire colleagues league as well as study in a range of subjects at Dinnington High School 6th form.
"We’ve had a brilliant response so far and have a good strong squad going into this season but we do still have places available.”
Contact [email protected]