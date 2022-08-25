Secondary schools in Worksop and Bassetlaw celebrate achievements on GCSE Results Day 2022

This year has been no easy challenge for students. Alongside having to endure all the issues that come with being a teenager – they have also had to deal with the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

Overall, marks this year have shown to be lower than those from the past two years’ teacher-assessed grades; but they are still significantly higher than in 2019, which were the last exams to be sat before Covid.

Over at Outwood Academy Portland today, many students have celebrated the results of their hard work, and the academy saw a record year of high results in English literature.

GCSE Results Day 2022 saw fantastic results in and around Worksop. Pictured: Kacie at Outwood Academy Valley.

One high achiever in particular was Isabelle Murry, who secured eight 9s and one 8. Grades like this don’t come easily, and Isabelle gave some advice for students sitting exams next year: “My advice for year 11s next year is to start studying one hour a day, but make sure you have time for yourself.”

Alongside her was Chloe Coulson with seven grade 9s, and two 8s, and William Ollier with five grade 9s, four 8s and one 7.

Danielle Sheehan, principal at Outwood Academy Portland said: “I am bursting with pride at our students’ achievements.

“These last two years have been incredibly challenging for our students and staff; I have been overwhelmed by the hard work and determination that they have shown to keep going in the face of adversity.

“This cohort has set the bar high and I am confident that every student at Outwood Academy Portland can follow in their footsteps and achieve great things.”

Nine grade 9s

Outwood Academy Portland was another school to celebrate great results, with 81 per cent passing English and maths and stand-out results in subjects including art and design, triple science, construction, and geography.

One incredible student secured a clean-sweep of nine grade 9s. Ashley rightly said she is ‘proud' of herself, and that her hard work paid off.

David Cavill, principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said: “I am immensely proud of all students, staff and parents/carers for how they have coped and supported one another to, once again, achieve the absolute best that they can.

“This morning has seen us celebrating those achievements together, the resilience, determination and courage shown in getting there has clearly been remarkable.”

Plenty of celebrations

Today, the wait was finally over for the students at Worksop College anticipating their GCSE results – and the school has seen another remarkable crop of results.

One student, Archie, had a cause for celebration this morning after finding out he had six 9s and three 8s in the bag. He will be returning to Worksop College to study maths, further maths, biology, and is yet to decide his fourth option.

Ebony, lead singer of Mansfield’s The Publics, was delighted with her results, including an amazing 8 in music. She will continue to gig and release music with her band while she takes on A levels in music, English literature and geography.

Headmaster Dr John Price is thrilled with the results. He said: “Today we have seen an exceptional number of results graded at 9-7, and I am incredibly proud of our Year 11s.

“I am so proud that Worksop College was the place that they discovered their talent, whether it be sports, music, writing, designing – we allow them to flourish and grow in confidence and self-esteem.”

Big success

Retford Oaks Academy saw students and staff celebrate another successful year for GCSE results.

One of this year’s top performers, Abigail Price, achieved seven 9s and three 8s and will be staying on at sixth form to study chemistry, biology, physics and art. She said: “I’m really pleased and just so happy, I didn’t think I’d have done this well. I’m glad to be staying on at sixth form as I’m so settled and comfortable here.”

Another student who has achieved fantastic results is Harry Eames with one 9, three 8s and a 7. Harry will also be continuing his studies at Retford Oaks Academy and taking A levels in business studies, physics and law, with a goal of joining the Air Force after sixth form.

He said: “Considering all the challenges we’ve faced because of Covid, I’ve done so much better than I would have expected.

“I’m proud of myself, especially considering a lot of these grades are better than my mocks were.”

‘Unprecedented challenges’

Wales High School also had many high achievers, despite students being anxious about the return to exams.

One top student included Alarnie Speed, who achieved a staggering total of nine grade 9s. Also achieving highly were Hannah Poole, with seven 9s and two 8s, Emily Bamber, with eight 9s and one 7, and Olivia Sheldon, with seven 9s and three 8s.

Pepe Di’Iasio, headteacher, said: “This academic year has been a year like no other, and yet again the students of Wales High School have responded to unprecedented challenges with resilience and positivity.

“Whilst we have welcomed the return to normality, there is no denying that a return to regular examination routines has put immense pressure on young people across the country, and today, our students need to celebrate how they have succeeded under such pressure.”

Pupils at the private Hill House school, in Auckley, achieved stunning results, with 98 per cent achieving grade 4 and above – and 51 per cent of GCSE marks coming in at the top grades of 7 to 9.

Star pupils included Felicity Taylor-Peck who managed great results alongside her hockey career, with the Hill House hockey team running up in the national finals this year.