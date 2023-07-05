News you can trust since 1895
These were the Worksop schools that turned down the most children who put them as a first choice ahead of the new school year this September.

School places in Worksop: the hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

The schools in and around Worksop which are the most difficult to get into turned down almost a dozen children who put them as their first choices.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST

New data shows most Worksop households will be happy with where their child goes when they start school this September.

But for the parents disappointed they did not get their first place, they may be comforted to know some schools in the area are just that much harder to get into.

See our gallery below to see which schools in and around Worksop were the hardest to get into for the 2023/24 academic year and turned away the most children who had them as a ‘first choice’.

At this school, just 71% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

1. The Primary School of St Mary and St Martin, Blyth

At this school, just 71% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

At Gateford, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of seven applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2. Gateford Park Primary School, Worksop

At Gateford, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of seven applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

At St John's, just 85% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 10 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3. St John's CofE Academy, Worksop

At St John's, just 85% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 10 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

At Norbridge, just 88% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of eight applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4. Norbridge Academy, Worksop

At Norbridge, just 88% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of eight applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

