School places in Worksop: the hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

The schools in and around Worksop which are the most difficult to get into turned down almost a dozen children who put them as their first choices.

New data shows most Worksop households will be happy with where their child goes when they start school this September.

But for the parents disappointed they did not get their first place, they may be comforted to know some schools in the area are just that much harder to get into.

See our gallery below to see which schools in and around Worksop were the hardest to get into for the 2023/24 academic year and turned away the most children who had them as a ‘first choice’.

1 . The Primary School of St Mary and St Martin, Blyth At this school, just 71% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Gateford Park Primary School, Worksop At Gateford, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of seven applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . St John's CofE Academy, Worksop At St John's, just 85% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 10 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Norbridge Academy, Worksop At Norbridge, just 88% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of eight applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

