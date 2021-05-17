Ella Goodwin, 13, was diagnosed with chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO) over two years ago, a rare and serious disease which causes severe pain and swelling in the bones, and had hoped to wear a baseball cap and hoodie while at Heritage High School after losing large parts of her hair.

But her parents, Shaun and Joanne, said the school in Clowne “point blank” refusedto allow the 13-year-old to wear such items as they were against its policy.

Now, after numerous meetings and a protest by students in support of Ella, Heritage High has confirmed that the teenager can wear a cap and hoodie during the school day as she had hoped.

Ella Goodwin, 13, has lost her hair due to illness and will now be allowed to wear a cap at school after a U-turn by Heritage High School in Clowne

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are happy to confirm that we have now been able to speak to Ella’s family and have agreed with them that Ella can wear a cap and a hoodie to ensure she feels as comfortable and supported as possible when at school.

"We will continue to do everything we can to ensure Ella and her family are appropriately supported through this challenging period. No student has been sanctioned around this matter.”

Around 50 students gathered outside Heritage High this morning, May 17, wearing caps in an act of solidarity with Ella.

Students protested outside Heritage High School this morning in solidarity with their fellow pupil Ella Goodwin after she was allegedly told she cannot wear a cap to school despite losing her hair due to illness

Members of the community also backed the 13-year-old and her family in the fight, with over 1,300 people signing a petition calling on the school to change how it treats its students.

Shaun, Ella’s dad, said the family are grateful for all the support and welcome the positive outcome.

He said: “I’ve had a bit of a discussion with the school today after the protest and they’ve still got to have a meeting tomorrow with my partner but they are backtracking now saying they didn’t say no to Ella wearing a hat or hoodie.

"We’ve got the proof they did but that’s beside the point, they will agree to it now. I’ve just told Ella, she’s a bit overwhelmed with all the students backing her because she didn’t expect it.

"I can’t thank everyone enough, it’s been absolutely mindblowing to have the support of the community. It’s amazed us.”

