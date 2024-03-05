Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR)) is celebrating National Careers Week (NCW) – a one-week celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK.

RNN Group has lots of activities planned including various representatives from organisations visiting colleges to showcase the career opportunities within their own organisations including the fire service, military, aviation, health care and hospitals, red cross and ambulance services and local universities.

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal said, “National Careers Week (NCW) is such an important week in the FE calendar and we want to ensure all our learners can find some support for their next steps through all the activities we are holding.

“This year our free webinar series is also offering the ability for anyone outside of the Group to engage with some qualifications that will support career development and we are really proud to be able to offer these for free to parents, carers, school careers leads, learners and employers.”

The Careers team are putting on careers workshops throughout the week at all campuses supporting with CV and cover letter writing as well as Interview Skills, higher education options and UCAS information, and apprenticeship options and information too.