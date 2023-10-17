A new golf academy has been launched for students studying in Nottinghamshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNN Group is proud to announce the launch of the RNN College Academy of Golf in partnership with Peter Cowen Golf Academy.

The golf academy will allow students from across the RNN Groups Colleges which include Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College to develop their golf skills.

Benefits of joining the RNN College Academy of Golf include two four-hour coaching sessions, access to Professional Golfers Association (PGA) tour coaches’, understanding and development of technical performance, utilisation of Top Tracer (range technology), performance reviews and updates with coaching team and access to Association of Colleges Sport festival and competitions and Sheffield Union Junior Golf Tour.

Peter Cowen, PGA Tour Coach, said of this new partnership, “Our Academy Partnership with RNN Group is a perfect opportunity for so many College students; the structured learning of our golf department programme, delivered by PGA professionals, covers all aspects of this great game.”

Mark Ryan, Vice Principal at RNN Group, behind this new RNN College Academy of Golf said, “This is a really exciting opportunity to provide a unique programme of learning combined with developing performance golf, with world class golf coaches, utilising world class training facilities, alongside a high performing study programme that is bespoke to the students across our campuses.

“The team of coaches at Peter Cowen’s academy are really enthusiastic and look forward to helping drive education and golf in creating and developing out-of-classroom skills within learners, ready to progress in their journey of education, sport, and careers.

“As a Group, we are all about leading on innovation and skills within our communities and especially for our learners and this is an exciting opening to work with world leading coaches to help create opportunities and skills development now and into the future for our students.”