Rising food costs blamed as Nottinghamshire Council puts up the price for school meals

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The price charged by the Conservative-controlled council to schools for a meal will increase 15.6 per cent from October 16, from £2.55 to £2.95.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, explaining the decision, said: “Rising inflation has a big impact on us all and we know it’s been a tough time for local families.”

Inflation currently stands at 6.8 per cent.

The price of Nottinghamshire Council-supplied school meals is set to increase next month. Photo: Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Cottee said: “High food and staff costs have caused major financial pressures for our catering service team, which we have taken into account when reviewing our school meal prices.

“Unfortunately, we have little option but to propose a moderate increase for schools.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said: “While this is not a decision that we have taken lightly, the increase compares favourably with other providers and we continue to contribute towards the overall costs of providing the meals.

“The new price still represents very good value for these high quality, nutritionally balanced meals that we provide to schools for the children.

Advertisement

Advertisement