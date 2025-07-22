Retford school pupils 'love to go to' full of pride after 'good' Ofsted report

The head teacher of a Retford special school has spoken of his pride and pleasure after seeing the school praised highly by Ofsted inspectors.

Matthew Rooney is head of St Giles’ School on Babworth Road in the town and inspectors said the school was providing pupils with ‘an exceptional standard of education and care’.

They added: “Pupils love coming to school each day and cannot wait to start learning.

"Positive relationships, built on trust, ensure that pupils feel safe and are very well looked after by staff.”

St Giles pupil Alan demonstrating his singing talents. Photo: Submitted

Inspectors also praised the way the school operates to help all it’s pupils with special educational needs/disabilities (SEND) such as playing soft music in the corridors to helps pupils with visual impairments and sensory processing needs.

Inspectors said the the school’s positive atmosphere encourages pupils to grow in confidence and become increasingly independent.

Mr Rooney said: “The report is exceptional, we’re over the moon and I’m just so proud.

"We’ve been working very hard over the last few years to make sure we’re offering our pupils the absolute best because they deserve the best and the report recognises the hard work and dedication of all the staff and celebrates the pupils who are 200 of the best kids you’ll ever meet in your life.

Harry and John enjoying another great day at school. Photo: Submitted

"It’s always a team effort and one of our things is Team St Giles and right now we’ve got 180 staff, 400 parents, 200 pupils and next year we’re going up to 250 pupils and we’ve just taken on a second site, so to have such a good inspection when one of our school sites is so young, in that we only opened it last September, is just a really fantastic affirmation of what everybody’s doing.

"Everybody is a cog and we’re all just working so well together, whether that’s staff pupils or families, we all play our part and we want all of our children to thrive and reach their dreams.”

The report continued: “The school’s strong curriculum is crafted meticulously to ensure that all pupils, including students in the sixth form, can excel and the school makes sure that pupils are immersed fully in their learning and fulfil their potential.

"Reading is a cornerstone of the curriculum in every year group and children in early years start reading early and do remarkably well.

Like lots of pupils, Evie loves coming to St Giles. Photo: Submitted

"Over time, pupils read with confidence and enjoy the wide range of books available.

"Expert staff are very skilled at tailoring the curriculum and responding to pupils’ changing needs and consider carefully how best to achieve the targets on pupils’ education, health and care (EHC) plans.

"Across the school, staff consistently make sure that tasks and activities are suitably engaging, meaning that pupils are very keen to learn.

From the early years through to the sixth form, pupils’ behaviour is excellent.

St Giles pupil Brandon has a go at hook-a-duck at the school. Photo: Submitted

"Well established routines mean that pupils know what to expect and why.

"This creates a nurturing environment, with a strong culture of mutual respect and responsibility.

"Pupils respond positively to staff praise.

"During social times, the interactions that pupils have with their peers and the whole school community are superb.

"Pupils make the most of the school’s excellent facilities and are encouraged to build their resilience and believe in their own abilities to succeed.”

One parent said, “St Giles is more than just a school - it’s a lifeline.

St Giles student Noah enjoys serving customers in the coffee shop. Photo: Submitted

“The care, understanding, and dedication of the staff have transformed not only my child’s education, but our family’s lives.

"Every day my child comes home more confident and excited about learning.

"We’re so grateful for the opportunities this school provides.”

Noah, from Worksop, added: “I love coming to school because the teachers really help me and make learning fun.

"I’ve made lots of friends and I’m proud of what I can do now.

"I am more confident and enjoy serving customers in the coffee shop.

"I feel like I can do anything.”