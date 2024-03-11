Retford pupils hit all the notes with songs to raise cash for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Ranby House School have released "Slippers So Red" and "Treasure So Gold," available for download on major platforms such as Apple Music and Amazon.

The initiative aims to raise funds for Neuroblastoma UK.

Neuroblastoma UK is a children's cancer charity dedicated to raising funds for research into neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

The young singers spent a day in a professional studio to bring their musical creations to life.

Rupert Davis and Francisca Leal shine as lead vocalists, accompanied by the entire Year 3 and 4 Ranby singers.

Additionally, the recordings feature three instrumentalists from the senior school, Worksop College -Evangeline Chrispin, Christian Aldridge and Max Poyner.