News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Retford primary pupils lead by example with community clean up

Children from a Retford primary school have been learning the importance of looking after their environment with a litter picking trip.
By Kate Mason
Published 30th May 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read

Year 1 children from Thrumpton Primary Academy, part of Diverse Academies Trust, took part in the litter picking trip around Goose Moore Park.

Pupils became ‘eco warriors’ venturing out of the academy and into the community to pick up litter on a trip designed to support their learning in science, looking at what materials are made of, and testing their map reading skills in geography.

The children worked in teams to explore Goose Moore Park looking for anything that may have been dropped that could have a detrimental impact on the environment.

Group photo of year 1, teachers and volunteers at Thrumpton Primary AcademyGroup photo of year 1, teachers and volunteers at Thrumpton Primary Academy
Group photo of year 1, teachers and volunteers at Thrumpton Primary Academy
Most Popular
Read More
Action plan to drive improvements after Nottinghamshire Council’s special needs ...

Teacher Jess Bolton, who organised the session, said: "I am incredibly proud of the year 1 children for being positive role models within our community. They took responsibility for making their local park a cleaner and safer environment, for not only themselves, but for others too."

Olivia Boddington and Louie Speck take part in the litter pickOlivia Boddington and Louie Speck take part in the litter pick
Olivia Boddington and Louie Speck take part in the litter pick
Related topics:Retford