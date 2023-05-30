Year 1 children from Thrumpton Primary Academy, part of Diverse Academies Trust, took part in the litter picking trip around Goose Moore Park.

Pupils became ‘eco warriors’ venturing out of the academy and into the community to pick up litter on a trip designed to support their learning in science, looking at what materials are made of, and testing their map reading skills in geography.

The children worked in teams to explore Goose Moore Park looking for anything that may have been dropped that could have a detrimental impact on the environment.

Group photo of year 1, teachers and volunteers at Thrumpton Primary Academy

Teacher Jess Bolton, who organised the session, said: "I am incredibly proud of the year 1 children for being positive role models within our community. They took responsibility for making their local park a cleaner and safer environment, for not only themselves, but for others too."

