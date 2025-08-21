Retford Oaks Academy proud of students’ GCSE success

Principal, Luke Dickinson, said: “We are incredibly proud of every single one of our students who through their results have demonstrated their dedication to excellence. Today is not just about exam grades – it’s about celebrating the progress they’ve made, the challenges they’ve overcome and the futures they are now ready to embrace. Their achievements are a true reflection of their hard work and determination, and the support of our wonderful staff and families.”

Among those celebrating was Holly Limmer, who achieved seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 6. Holly said: “I wasn’t sure how further maths would go, or art, I’m delighted with physics and chemistry - all grade 9s!” Holly will go on to study chemistry, biology, maths and further maths.

Another standout success came from Finn Bolitho, who secured three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6 and a Distinction* and Distinction. Finn is looking forward to starting his A levels in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics at Retford Oaks sixth form. Reflecting on results day, Finn said: “The results are what I expected, which is great. My family are really happy."

The academy also recognised the achievements of Myla Sikora, who gained five grade 9s, two grade 7s, one grade 5 and a Merit in music. Myla will be moving on to study A levels and commented: “I'm happy. It's much better than I expected. We're now off to celebrate!"

Celebrations continued with George White who received five grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and two grade 6s. George shared: “There are 9s in exactly what I wanted and I'm very happy with that. My French result is also a really pleasing outcome at an 8.” George plans to stay on at Retford Oaks sixth form to study further maths, maths, chemistry and physics.

Further celebrations came from Holly Nguyen, who achieved four grade 9s, six grade 8s and one grade 7. She said: “I'm exhilarated! The adrenaline has taken over and I am so happy.".Holly will be continuing her A level studies in September.

Looking ahead, a significant number of students will continue their journey at Retford Oaks sixth form. Whatever their next step, the academy is confident that today’s results have equipped them with the skills and determination to succeed.

Any student interested in applying to the Retford Oak Academy’s sixth form or have yet to apply for a place with a post 16 provider for this September, visit retfordoaks-ac.org.uk/sixth-form or email [email protected] for more information.

3 . Contributed Students at Retford Oaks Academy delighted with GCSE results. Photo: Diverse Academies Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Great day for George White receiving his GCSE results from Retford Oaks Academy. Photo: Diverse Academies Photo: Submitted Photo Sales