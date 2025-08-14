Retford Oaks Academy celebrates student success on A level results day

These students, through their hard work and dedication to excellence, now have a strong platform from which to take their next steps in further education, training or employment.

Principal, Luke Dickinson, said: “As results at the academy outstrip those achieved in previous years, we are delighted to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our students today. Each result represents not only academic success, but also the determination, adaptability, and character they have shown throughout their time with us. These qualities will serve them well as they take their next steps, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the wider world. My thanks go to our dedicated staff, supportive families, and of course our students, who should feel immensely proud of what they have accomplished.”

Among this year’s top achievers are Izzy Buckley and Jack Webster, who will both be heading to the University of York to study biochemistry. Izzy achieved an outstanding A* in biology, A in chemistry, and A in maths, stating, “I wasn’t expecting this at all, I’m so proud. I’m looking forward to living away and the new independence”. Jack secured A in biology, A in chemistry, and B in maths, commenting, “I’m really excited by the results and will be celebrating them later”.

Daisy Harris secured an impressive set of results with an A in maths, A in chemistry, and A in physics, saying, “I’m very happy and very proud. I’m really looking forward to living away independently at university.” Daisy will be heading to Lancaster University to undertake a Master’s degree in physics.

Seth Briggs achieved A in history, A in law, and C in business. He is looking forward to joining the University of York to study law, adding, “I’m really excited! I wasn’t expecting that! I’m looking forward to trying new things at university.”

Cherry-Ann Stocks achieved A in criminology, B in psychology, and C in English literature. Cherry-Ann said: “I feel overwhelmed but very happy. My family are very proud.”.Cherry-Ann will be going to Keele University to study psychology with criminology come September.

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post 16 provider for this September or students considering their post-GCSE options to visit https://www.retfordoaks-ac.org.uk/sixth-form/ or email [email protected] for more information.

Photo Credit: Diverse Academies

1 . Retford Oaks Academy celebrates student success Jack Webster Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Retford Oaks Academy celebrates student success Daisy Harris Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Retford Oaks Academy celebrates student success Seth Briggs Photo: Submitted Photo Sales