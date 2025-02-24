Retford and Misterton schools to be part of first wave of new free Government breakfast clubs across county

Schools in Retford and Misterton are among the first batch in Nottinghamshire to be part of the Government’s new free breakfast clubs scheme.

A total of 84 schools across the East Midlands have been named in the first wave of the Government’s free daily breakfast clubs roll-out, putting up to £450 a year back in parents’ pockets.

From as soon as April, chosen schools will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform the government’s landmark national roll-out, which will give all parents access to the scheme.

Among the 13 Nottinghamshire schools on the list are St Joseph’s Primary School and Hallcroft Infant and Nursery School, both in Retford, and Misterton Primary School.

Thirteen Nottinghamshire schools are among those in the first wave of the new Government breakfast club scheme. Photo: Other

Children at schools in the programme will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt.

The early adopter schools will also host activities including arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more.

Bridget Phillipson MP (Lab), education secrertay, said: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Schools were chosen from across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of locations, including those that do not currently run a breakfast club, and all will receive funding to cover food and staffing costs.

Jeevun Sandher MP (Lab), regional mission delivery champion for the East Midlands, added: “Schemes like this really make a difference to the lives of both our children and their parents, especially those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

"I am thrilled to see so many schools in our region benefitting in this first wave and I look forward to seeing even more rolled out across the East Midlands.”

Sir David Holmes CBE, chief executive of Family Action said: "These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the Government’s exciting universal breakfast policy.

“We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child. We look forward to sharing our long experience of delivering breakfast provision ourselves with early adopter schools.”

Early adopter schools will shape the future of the national breakfast club policy, contributing directly to its implementation.

The Government says further details on the national rollout of the breakfast clubs programme will follow in due course.

The wider paid-for wraparound childcare offer – for all primary children to be able to access childcare between 8am and 6pm – continues to roll out across the country.