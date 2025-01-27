Reinventing boarding for the 21st century

The Historic 'Mouseman' Dorm is now a Harry Potter fan's dream!

Nestled in the heart of the Nottinghamshire countryside, Ranby House has stood as a symbol of tradition and excellence since its construction in the late 18th century. Since 1948, this historic home has been the beating heart of boarding life, welcoming generations of pupils through its doors. Today, Ranby House is embracing a new era of boarding, blending its heritage with a fresh, modern approach that reflects the needs of today’s children.

At the centre of this transformation are the newly appointed Houseparents, Mr. and Mrs. Grace-Williams, who have recently moved into Ranby House with their baby. Bringing with them a passion for creating a nurturing and joyful environment, the Williams family has reimagined boarding life, starting with the bedrooms themselves. Gone are the days of bland, uniform spaces; in their place are imaginative, themed rooms designed to capture the wonder and excitement of childhood.

Pupils can now drift off to sleep in a Harry Potter-inspired dormitory, dive into an under-the-sea adventure, or score goals in a football-themed room.But the changes go far beyond decor. Modern boarding at Ranby House is not about routines and traditions but about creating a vibrant social experience. Weekends and evenings are filled with activities that any child would envy: campfire parties under the stars, games of manhunt in the school’s private woodlands, pizza parties, and cosy movie nights with friends. For boarders, Ranby House feels more like a home-away-from-home – a place to make lasting memories with their best friends.

“Boarding at Ranby House isn’t what people might imagine when they think of boarding schools,” says Mrs Grace-Williams. “We’ve worked hard to create an environment that is warm, fun, and engaging – one that children actually look forward to being part of. Our aim is to make boarding feel like one big adventure, and we’re thrilled to see the children thriving.”

The Football Dorm is a fan favourite

This transformation has been a true community effort. Local businesses and partners have come together to help bring the vision to life. Argyle Interiors, based in Newark, played a key role in enhancing the charm and comfort of the boarding rooms by supplying gorgeous new curtains that perfectly complement the imaginative themes.

As a family-focused prep school, Ranby House is committed to ensuring that every pupil feels supported and valued. The boarding experience is designed to foster independence, resilience, and teamwork, all while allowing children to enjoy the simple joys of being young.

Ranby House’s reimagined boarding programme is a shining example of how schools can adapt to meet the changing expectations of families while staying true to their core values. By blending the best of tradition with innovative, child-focused practices, Ranby House continues to offer a boarding experience that is as enriching as it is enjoyable.

For families seeking a place where their children can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, Ranby House offers an experience like no other – book a family tour today by emailing [email protected].