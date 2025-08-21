Record-breaking GCSE results for Worksop College

Pupils achieved almost double the national average of top 9-7 grades, and significantly outstripped national results at 9-4, achieving positive value-added in the process. For the second year in a row, 100% of English grades were awarded 9-4. With pupils securing top grades across a wide range of subjects – and many balancing demanding co-curricular commitments alongside their studies – the Class of 2025 has much to be proud of.

Among those celebrating is keen Chorister Thomas McGarry, who achieved an incredible full sweep of top grades. Thomas said, “I got nine 9s and an A* – I can’t believe it! I’m going on to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths at Sixth Form at Worksop College.”

Rugby player Elis Parry secured five grade 9s, two A*s and three grade 8s, achieving on average 2 grades above his target grade in each subject. He is staying on to study History, Economics and Biology. Gracie Donaghy, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, one A, two grade 7s and two grade 6s, shared her excitement about the next chapter: “I’m really excited about next year and all the opportunities I get to have – I’m going on to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths at Worksop College Sixth Form.” Hockey player, Thomas Moore was delighted with his results: “I got 9s and 8s across the board, so I’m really happy with that! I’m staying here at Worksop College next year to do Psychology, Biology and English Literature.”

Chris Wilson, who secured five grade 9s, one A*, three grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6, was equally thrilled, saying, “I’m using my 9s in Physics, Music and Maths to take these at A Level. I’m really excited to get started.” His classmate Will Miller gained two grade 9s, two A*s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s, while Laurence Isherwood rounded off a fantastic set with one grade 9, two A*s, five grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.

Isabella Wilton, who joined Worksop College in Year 11, impressed with two grade 9s, two grade 8s, five grade 7s and an A, while Ellie Hammond earned one grade 9, three grade 8s, three grade 7s, an A and a grade 6.

The celebrations continued for the Rasback twins, who are both talented musicians. Bea achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and one grade 5, while Rebecca gained three grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 6s – a superb achievement for two pupils who have devoted so much time to their music.

Those balancing elite sport alongside their studies were also celebrating. Max Meggitt, a golf scholar who combines his academic studies with use of the school’s 18-hole golf course and professional coaching from the resident PGA Professional, achieved a string of good grades, paving the way to continue pursuing his golfing ambitions alongside his education. Meanwhile, Rosie Gleadall, a competitive martial artist and Martial Arts Schools Junior Competitor of the Year 2024, did likewise, including one grade 9 and a Distinction – an outstanding performance given her training and competition schedule.

Headmaster Charles Bailey praised the pupils’ efforts, saying:

“These results are a testament to the dedication and ambition of our pupils. Many of them have combined academic study with exceptional commitments in sport, music and the arts – and today’s achievements show what is possible when talent is nurtured and hard work is applied.

I am immensely proud of what they have accomplished and of the staff who have supported them every step of the way. The character and determination shown by this cohort will stand them in excellent stead for the future.”

