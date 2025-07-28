Read all about it: Longmoor pupils get inspiring lesson in storytelling

Volunteers spent the day hosting quizzes, storytelling sessions and creative challenges at the school.

Young imaginations ran wild when volunteers from Amazon in Kegworth swapped packages for plot twists, bringing the National Literacy Trust’s Young Readers Programme to life in Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton.

Amazon volunteers spent a fun-packed day visiting a group of 60 pupils at Longmoor School, hosting quizzes, storytelling sessions and creative challenges. Pupils invented their own fictional characters, complete with backstories, and shared what would next happen to their character.

The volunteering events were part of Amazon’s support of The National Literacy Trust’s Young Readers programme. Through the Young Readers Programme, The National Literacy Trust supports children to develop their love of books and reading through a series of fun events.

Jess Bosley, a volunteer from Amazon in Kegworth said:

“The level of creativity and imagination we found in each school was off the charts. From superheroes to space explorers, the pupils had some amazing ideas. We had such a good time talking about books and learning what makes a story click with young people in Kegworth.”

Chris Green, Deputy Head at Longmoor Primary School, added:

“The pupils had a great time with the Amazon team. They loved being quizzed, chatting about their favourite characters and getting a chance to create their own stories. We’re always grateful when visitors come in and make reading exciting.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.