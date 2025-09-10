Ranby House to host charity football match in support of Neuroblastoma UK and The Children's Bereavement Centre

Ranby House School is pleased to announce a special charity event that places community spirit and giving at the forefront. On Friday, 19 September, 2025, at 4:30pm, the school will host a Teachers vs Parents football match on the Front Field at Ranby House.

The event aims to raise vital funds for Neuroblastoma UK and the Children’s Bereavement Centre, two charities that hold a significant place within the school community. Neuroblastoma UK funds essential research into developing more effective treatments and ultimately finding a cure for every child diagnosed with neuroblastoma. The Children’s Bereavement Centre provides crucial support to children and young people coping with grief following the death of someone close or a terminal illness diagnosis with a prognosis of a year or less.

Tickets for the event are priced at £3 per person, with all proceeds going directly to the nominated charities. The occasion promises an afternoon of entertainment and friendly competition, as members of staff take to the pitch to compete against parents.

Year 1 teacher Mr Newton, who initiated and organised the event, commented:

Ranby House Staff Team

"Neuroblastoma UK is a charity we have supported in the past, and it is one that is very close to our heart. We lost Jude at the age of just 5, after he was diagnosed at only 3 years old. Neuroblastoma is a very aggressive form of childhood cancer, and treatment options are sadly limited. Jude had to travel to America for treatment that cost around £300,000. Many children and families are still facing the same challenges today, and any amount we can raise to support them would mean so much.”

This initiative builds on the school’s ongoing commitment to charitable work. Last year, Ranby House raised funds for Neuroblastoma UK through the release of an original song, written and performed by pupils, with all proceeds donated to the charity.

The school warmly invites members of the local community to attend, bring friends and family, and join in supporting these important causes.

Event Details

Visit Ranby House School to watch the match

Date: Friday, 19 September, 2025

Time: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Venue: Ranby House, Straight Mile, Retford, DN22 8HX

Tickets: £3 (all proceeds to Neuroblastoma UK and The Children’s Bereavement Centre)