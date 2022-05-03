Pupils from Worksop primary school help football club break its crowd attendance record

Around 80 children, staff and parents from Norbridge Academy attended St Joseph’s Rockware’s home match against Retford United last month.

Pupils pounded the school samba drums and chanted non-stop during the 90-minute match.

Despite the team losing 3-0, children kept up their drumming and singing until after the final whistle as they cheered the players off the pitch.

Norbridge Academy pupils at the match.

After the match representatives from the school also presented SJR’s manager, Andrew Guest, with a cheque for £330, raised through ticket sales and a school non-uniform day. All money raised will be invested in the SJR Junior teams.

Headteacher George Huthart said: “Throughout the game the children were a credit to our school and their parents.

"They cheered SJR on relentlessly and continued to right to the end of the game.”

“We are pleased to have been able to raise money for the club and know it will be a huge benefit to the junior teams.

"A number of children and staff from our school are involved in the SJR setup and it is fantastic to be able to support the work they do in the football community.”