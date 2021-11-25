Inspired by Welsh broadcaster, Owain Wyn Evan, who completed a 24-hour drumming challenge which raised more than £2.5 million for Children in Need, pupils at Worksop Priory C of E Primary Academy put their own skills to the test on Friday (November 19).

The day was led in two sessions by teachers Miss Mullen and Mrs Hurt, with a total of 42 children taking part to hit the drums.

Jade Mullen, FSU teacher, said: “The children absolutely loved the Drum-a-thon and are so enthusiastic about drums. Lots of our children have told us they will be asking Santa for drums this Christmas so they can keep practising to be 'as good as Owain'.

Pictured: Some of the students at Worksop Priory C of E Primary Academy that took part in the fun drum-a-thon.

"We are going to continue exploring drums because of the many benefits for children including gross motor development, listening and attention and stress and anxiety relief.”

The class followed up the drum-a-thon with a visit to the Christian Centre on Wednesday, November 24 to watch a special performance from a drummer.

A young student dressed up as Children in Need's mascot Pudsey.