Pupils from St Augustine’s Primary have partnered up with the new WEBA waste shop in Kilton and are now working hard to recycle crisp packets, glue sticks, paper, pens and bottle tops.

Pupils from the school visited WEBA Waste to see how some of their recycling efforts were paying off.

They have so far have prevented 4,500 crisp packets going to landfill and saw how staff are helping transform them into blankets for homeless people.

WEBA Waste is a small item recycling centre for non blue bin waste and staff at St Augustine’s Primary are encouraging other schools and businesses in the region to follow suit and pay them a visit.

Year five and six teacher Sam Stott said: “I think the more we can do in terms of recycling the better and we have been so proud of how the children have embraced this and how they are working to look after their future.

"It’s nice to see how the whole community has got involved and we also want to thank parents who have been so supportive.

"We want to encourage more local schools to get involved and team up with WEBA Waste.”

The school is set to continue recycling efforts next term with the introduction of paper waste recycling bins in each class and a push to recycle glue sticks and stationary.