In the last few weeks, children from Norbridge Academy sang, danced and performed music at the Wild West themed Party in the Yard, hauled in three sporting trophies and got their creative juices flowing as they wrote and recorded their own French song.Pupils also put on their helmets to race box cars built with parents in the Men Behaving Dadly Challenge and curled up with breakfast and a book for the Father’s Day Booknic.Rebecca Jackson, Associate Head of Academy, at Norbridge Academy, said: “The summer term has been full of wonderful activities for our children to take part in and we are very proud of what the children have achieved.”“They have had great academic success but it is very rewarding to see their wonderful sporting and musical achievements and this is a fantastic way to round off another wonderful year at Norbridge Academy.”“Our school belief system is to ‘Be the Best You Can Be’ and our children have once again demonstrated their total commitment to these values.”At Party in the Yard, the school’s #NorbridgeRocks band headlined the entertainment with performances of Believer, by Imagine Dragons, and What About Us?, by Pink. Families and friends were also entertained when children broke out into a flash-mob dance to Cotton Eyed Joe, while children also danced and sang a long as the school’s Staff Band performed a selection of songs.Away from the stage, visitors to Party in the Yard also enjoyed trying their hand at games including football dart board, penalty shoot out challenge and rodeo bull, as well as looking at vehicles from America and Cars: The Movie, an inflatable slide and bouncy castle, and browsing community stalls.After wowing the audience at Party in the Yard, the #NorbridgeRocks band loaded up their instruments to perform at the first Delta Academies Music Festival, in Knottingley. The band enjoyed listening to performances from bands, choirs, instrumentalists and orchestras from other Delta primary and secondary academies, before performing two songs to an audience of around 300 people. They also showed their music video of a recent French song they had written themselves, as part of the Institut Francais Pop Songwriting Competition.While at the festival, children from the school interviewed performers, teachers, and the event organisers, to broadcast alongside sound clips on the school’s radio station.The end of the sporting season saw trophies being brought back to the school as the Boys’ football team were crowned Division 1 league champions. The team then continued their fine form to secure the Parry Cup for the first time in the schools’ history with a fantastic 3-0 victory against Redlands, in a match which took place at Worksop Town’s Sandy Lane stadium. The girls’ football team progressed to the Bassetlaw finals competition at Retford Oaks, where they narrowly lost out by one point to finish in second place overall.Athletes from the school also won the Quad Kids Athletics championships at Retford Oaks. The children took part in a 50m sprint, 400m track run, javelin throw, standing long jump and were crowned the overall winners from the Bassetlaw Primary schools.Norbridge Academy’s cricket team also tasted success when they competed in the Bassetlaw Kwik Cricket tournament, progressing through to the finals day at Trent Bridge, where they eventually finished in a creditable sixth place in Nottinghamshire.Children and parents showed off their DIY skills as they worked together to create some fabulous vehicles as part of the latest Men Behaving Dadly challenge. Children then raced their contraptions down a hill on the school playground to crown an overall winner.