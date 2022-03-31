Norbridge Academy, Stanley Street, sent their Year Six pupils away for five nights at Kingswood Peak Venture to undertake a variety of fun activities earlier this year.

Over the course of the week, 55 students enjoyed a range of team building and outdoor activities from climbing and abseiling, to laser quest, fire lighting – and a disco.

Writing on the school’s blog, Summer, one of the children in Year 6, said: “My favourite part of Kingswood was the disco on Thursday but my favourite activity was either the laser quest, 3G Swing or Jacob’s ladder.

Students a Norbridge Academy enjoyed a residential trip at Kingswood Peak Venture.

“I liked Jacob’s ladder because at Kingswood I got to the top.

“I also learned how to light a fire with flint, steel and wool or toilet paper.”

Ethan, another student, said: “My favourite part was the 3G Swing because it was a really fun ride even though it was a little scary.

“I learnt how to read a map and I also learnt how to start a fire and build a protected shelter.

Students enjoyed learning skills in bushcraft and fire making.

“I also liked jumping in the reservoir during raft building, but the water was as cold as frozen ice.”

George Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “All week the children pushed themselves to achieve their own personal goals, and throughout the trip built on their strength, character and resilience.

“The children were fantastic role models and represented the school while striving to be the best they could be all week.

“As always they were a credit to the school and represented our school values impeccably.”

The trip included outdoor activities such as orienteering.

Abseiling, climbing and a giant swinging Jacob's ladder was involved during the week.