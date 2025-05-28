Primary school joins Magic Breakfast to end classroom hunger

In a significant step to support its pupils by providing a free breakfast, Bluecoat Primary Academy has partnered with Magic Breakfast, a charity dedicated to ensuring that no child starts their school day too hungry to learn.

In a significant step to support its pupils by providing a free breakfast, Bluecoat Primary Academy has partnered with Magic Breakfast, a charity dedicated to ensuring that no child starts their school day too hungry to learn.

The initiative is just one of several schemes implemented at the primary school to benefit the lives of its pupils inside and outside the classroom.

Bluecoat Primary Academy has also invested in becoming a Young Carers Accredited School to better support its children who are carers at home, and has also created a nature garden to encourage pupils to engage with the outdoor environment.

Bluecoat Primary Academy staff helping out at Magic Breakfast

These programmes mark an investment by the academy in the well-being of its community and commitment to taking a holistic approach to education.

Launched in January, the school has been running a highly successful daily breakfast programme, providing all 460 pupils with a nutritious start to the day.

The initiative emerged from discussions with its young carers – children with the responsibility of caring for someone in their family at home - and a recognition of the increasing challenges faced by families due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Bluecoat Primary Academy Headteacher Ben Jackson highlighted the broader role schools now play in pupils’ lives beyond education.

Mr Jackson, who has worked at the school for seven years, taking over as Head in September 2024, said: “Schools have had to evolve post-COVID, taking on more pastoral responsibilities.

At Bluecoat Primary Academy, we focus not just on knowledge but on character and extended care. Our partnership with Magic Breakfast ensures that every child starts the day ready to learn, removing stigma and barriers to success.”

The current grab-and-go model allows students to pick up a crumpet, bagel, or toast before lining up for class. Behaviour learning mentors, who prepare and serve the food, also support vulnerable students through a ‘soft start’ approach, ensuring that those most in need receive breakfast in a comfortable setting.

The initiative has already had a tangible impact, with improved classroom engagement, attendance, and a reduction in safeguarding concerns.

Looking ahead, the school plans to expand to a sit-down breakfast service in the school hall from September 2025, creating a more inclusive environment where children can eat together without feeling self-conscious.

There are also discussions about introducing hot meal options, such as porridge and beans, and expanding dietary provisions to include gluten-free alternatives.

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, which Bluecoat Primary Academy is a part of, praised the programme’s success and the school’s dedication to pupil wellbeing.

Mrs Hampton said: “Bluecoat Primary Academy has shown exceptional commitment to its students, ensuring they are not just educated but truly cared for. The Magic Breakfast initiative is a testament to the school’s inclusive ethos and its drive to remove barriers to learning.”

Magic Breakfast works with schools across the UK to provide free, nutritious breakfasts to children at risk of hunger. Schools interested in joining the programme must meet eligibility criteria based on levels of disadvantage and demonstrate the need for breakfast provision.

Once accepted, they receive ongoing support, including food deliveries and expert guidance to ensure sustainability.

One Bluecoat Primary Academy parent said: “Before Magic Breakfast, mornings were stressful. Now, my son is calmer and more positive because he knows he’ll be able to grab a slice of toast or a bagel before school."

With the partnership set for review in January 2026, the school plans to explore further opportunities for enhancing its breakfast service and continuing to support its pupils’ wellbeing and academic success.

Bluecoat Primary Academy is part of Archway Learning Trust, a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.