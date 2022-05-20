West Burton Energy donated two defibrillators to East Markham Primary after hearing the school’s plans to fundraise for the life-saving devices.

As part of a health and safety programme, the power station, in West Burton, had recently installed the same type of defibrillators on their own site, which resulted in two units becoming available at just the right time.

The new defibrillators will be installed in the staff room located centrally in the school meaning that they will be accessible within minutes should they ever be needed.

Defibrillators are life saving devices that restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. If used within the first minute, the survival rate can be as high as 90 per cent.

Suzanne Johnstone, deputy head teacher at East Markham Primary School, said: “We are delighted with the kind donation from West Burton Energy.

"It is important to us to have these vital pieces of equipment available at our school, allowing us to continue keeping the safety and wellbeing of our pupils a top priority.”

Chris Elder, chief executive at West Burton Energy, said: “It’s important to us to contribute to our community, when we heard that East Markham Primary School were planning to fundraise for two defibrillators, we were very happy to help.