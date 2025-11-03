Polly Teach to open new SEND facility at West Carr Business Park after Bassetlaw Council approval

An empty unit in West Carr Business Park has been approved to become an educational facility for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Plans to turn an empty industrial unit into a specialist learning facility in a Bassetlaw business park have been given the go-ahead.

Polly Teach Ltd, a subsidiary of the specialist Portland College applied to Bassetlaw District Council in June to turn an empty unit in West Carr Business Park, Retford, into an educational facility for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

These plans were approved by the council on Monday (October 27).

Portland College, which is also a charity, is located near Mansfield and offers residential care and education programmes for young people with SEND.

Its subsidiary, Pollyteach, gives students with emotional, social and behavioural difficulties, aged between eight and 16, an alternative environment to learn in.

It became part of the charity in 2020 and currently operates from four locations across Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Mansfield.

Planning documents say: “The student attendees face challenges within traditional/mainstream school environments and this alternative approach enables learners to build their self-esteem, confidence and social skills with the development of a bespoke education programme to support their interests and goals.”

There would be space for 12 students at any one time, along with up to six staff members, with the building being open Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 2.30pm for students and 8.30am until 4.30pm for staff.

Accessing the site comes from a controlled gate shared with other businesses, including a dance school, and requires a code.