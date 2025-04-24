Playground Proms to bring classical music to Worksop pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Hodthorpe Primary School near Worksop are in for a musical treat this May as Playground Proms brings its lively, interactive classical music workshops to the school playground.

The national initiative, created by comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics, will visit the school on in May as part of its biggest-ever UK tour, aiming to reach over 73,000 children across the country in 2025.

Playground Proms was launched in 2021 as a creative response to Covid-19 restrictions, offering outdoor workshops that combine high-energy performances with music education. Since then, the project has grown rapidly, reaching nearly 50,000 children across the UK and Ireland.

The sessions—designed for children aged 5 to 11—blend classical music with humour, giving pupils the chance to explore rhythm, musical terms, conducting and even composition. Performances feature iconic pieces from the classical repertoire, all delivered in Graffiti Classics’ signature fun-filled style.

Children will also have the chance to take to the stage and perform a specially written verse of the Playground Proms Anthem, created in the classroom in the weeks leading up to the visit.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, the 2025 tour includes 15 regional stops across nine areas of the UK, including Derbyshire, London, Cumbria, and Lancashire. In Derbyshire, the tour includes visits to ten schools throughout the week.

Each school receives a resource pack in advance, and teachers are invited to attend a CPD session exploring the Dalcroze Eurythmics method—a music education approach using movement, delivered by experts from Dalcroze UK.

Graffiti Classics founder Cathal Ó Dúill said:

“We’re thrilled to be back, bigger and better than ever in 2025! The positive feedback from last year has been overwhelming, and we are proud of what we are building with the help of Arts Council England as well all our music hub partners and other generous donations. It is a privilege to travel the country and spread the joy of classical music to children in this way.”

For more information and the full tour schedule, visit www.playgroundproms.net.