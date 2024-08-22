Olive Harris, GCSE student at Retford Oaks Academy

Students at Retford Oaks Academy, part of Diverse Academies trust, are celebrating a range of outstanding achievements after receiving their GCSE results today. The diverse talents of our students are on full display, with successes across various subjects

Olive Harris achieved a remarkable eight 9s and two 8s, securing a scholarship to Hill House School for her A level studies in biology, chemistry and history. Olive expressed her joy, saying: “I’m so thrilled with the results I got. I needed eight 8s for my scholarship and I’m really happy I achieved that.”

Adhm Mamoud Mohamed Abbas is among those celebrating, achieving two 9s, two 8s, three 4s, and one 3. Adhm will be pursuing A levels in chemistry, maths and biology. Reflecting on his success, Adhm shared: “I’m really pleased, and my parents are pleased too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gascoyne also achieved notable results, with one 9, four 8s and three 6s. James will be studying physics, maths and art at New College Doncaster. He commented: “I’m feeling very happy!”

Adhm Mamoud Mohamed Abbas

Sam Newbitt’s impressive results include four 8s, four 6s and one 5. Sam is excited to study A levels in maths, physics and chemistry. Summarising his feelings, Sam said: “To sum it up in one word I would say relieved!”

We celebrate our students' achievements in a variety of subjects. This highlights the well-rounded education provided at Retford Oaks Academy and the broad range of talents our students possess. As a Foundation Health school, we are delighted that all our students passed health and social care with some stunning results, including 6 Distinction* grades, a further 6 Distinction grades and 7 Merit grades.

Commenting on the success of today’s results, Luke Dickinson, principal at Retford Oaks Academy, said: “These GCSE results are a testament to our students’ dedication to their learning and the support from our committed staff. We are proud of all our students and wish them the very best in their future studies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any student interested in applying to the Retford Oak Academy’s sixth form or have yet to apply for a place with a post 16 provider for this September, visit www.retfordoaks-ac.org.uk/sixth-form or email [email protected] for more information.