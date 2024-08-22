PHOTOS: Retford Oaks Academy students shine with GCSE results
Olive Harris achieved a remarkable eight 9s and two 8s, securing a scholarship to Hill House School for her A level studies in biology, chemistry and history. Olive expressed her joy, saying: “I’m so thrilled with the results I got. I needed eight 8s for my scholarship and I’m really happy I achieved that.”
Adhm Mamoud Mohamed Abbas is among those celebrating, achieving two 9s, two 8s, three 4s, and one 3. Adhm will be pursuing A levels in chemistry, maths and biology. Reflecting on his success, Adhm shared: “I’m really pleased, and my parents are pleased too.”
James Gascoyne also achieved notable results, with one 9, four 8s and three 6s. James will be studying physics, maths and art at New College Doncaster. He commented: “I’m feeling very happy!”
Sam Newbitt’s impressive results include four 8s, four 6s and one 5. Sam is excited to study A levels in maths, physics and chemistry. Summarising his feelings, Sam said: “To sum it up in one word I would say relieved!”
We celebrate our students' achievements in a variety of subjects. This highlights the well-rounded education provided at Retford Oaks Academy and the broad range of talents our students possess. As a Foundation Health school, we are delighted that all our students passed health and social care with some stunning results, including 6 Distinction* grades, a further 6 Distinction grades and 7 Merit grades.
Commenting on the success of today’s results, Luke Dickinson, principal at Retford Oaks Academy, said: “These GCSE results are a testament to our students’ dedication to their learning and the support from our committed staff. We are proud of all our students and wish them the very best in their future studies.”
Any student interested in applying to the Retford Oak Academy’s sixth form or have yet to apply for a place with a post 16 provider for this September, visit www.retfordoaks-ac.org.uk/sixth-form or email [email protected] for more information.
