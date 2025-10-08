Partners gather for ribbon cutting ceremony at Thoresby Vale Primary Academy

Partners gathered at Thoresby Vale Primary Academy on Monday 6 October for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new school.

Thoresby Vale – part of Diverse Academies Trust – opened its doors to children for the very first time on 3 September 2025 and offers forest-style ‘natural’ learning inspired by its location in Edwinstowe, at the heart of Sherwood Forest.

The state-of-the-art sustainable school building forms part of the wider Thoresby Vale development, operated by the Harworth Group plc, which includes a 350-acre country park, 800 new homes, and commercial space. The academy building was designed by Lungfish Architects with building works carried out by principal contractor, Stepnell.

Left to right: Brian Scott, Stepnell; Simon Reid, Lungfish Architects; Councillor Rory Green; Councillor Celia Brooks; Andrew Blackshaw, Chief Operating Officer, Harworth Group; David Cotton, CEO, Diverse Academies; Councillor Hana John; Peter McConnaghie, Nottinghamshire County Council; Rebecca Hurley, Principal, Thoresby Vale Primary Academy

Nottinghamshire County Council joined representatives from the development partners and hosts Diverse Academies to celebrate the culmination of a collective effort to bring this ambitious project to completion.

Partners also had the opportunity tour the new primary school – which caters for children aged 5-11 – and to meet the principal, Rebecca Hurley, teachers and the inaugural cohort of pupils now that they have had the opportunity to settle into daily life at the new academy.

Diverse Academies Trust chief executive officer, David Cotton, said: “I am incredibly proud to gather with our partners to mark this special occasion. This magnificent new school is the result of a true partnership – built on the dedication, collaboration, and shared vision of so many. I want to sincerely thank all our partners who worked tirelessly to make this possible. Thoresby Vale Primary Academy is a testament to partnership and community – a place where children can learn and grow, and where futures can thrive.”

Nottinghamshire County Council invested £240,000 in essential equipment for the new academy. Councillor James Walker-Gurley, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management said: "Investing in our future generations is vital, so it's fantastic that new furniture and IT equipment will now benefit pupils at this wonderful new school."

Councillor Rory Green, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, described the children as 'superstars' after giving councillors a full tour the new school. He said: "Thoresby Vale has to be one of the best new builds of recent times. A stunning environment integrated into the green space surroundings. It's a magnificent addition for much needed school placements.”

Andrew Blackshaw, chief operating officer, Harworth Group plc, who took part in the ribbon cutting, commented: “The opening of Thoresby Vale Primary Academy is a milestone moment at our innovative multi-million-pound regeneration-based development, Thoresby Vale.

“At Harworth, we believe that creating sustainable, successful places goes beyond building homes – it’s about delivering the green and social infrastructure that helps communities flourish. And, this new school will provide a fantastic environment for children to learn and grow, while supporting families to build strong connections with each other and the natural surroundings.

“We’re delighted to have worked with a range of partners to deliver the school and show the power of collaboration between local and national partners to deliver much-needed new infrastructure and amenities, which will support the community for generations to come.”