Outwood Post-16 Centre Worksop celebrates another successful A-Level results day
There were many highlights for students across all subjects, particularly in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Law.
Mrs Shea, Head of Centre at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop, said: “The determination of our students over the last two years has been nothing short of inspirational. We are extremely proud of their achievements and so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.
“Their teachers and support staff have been supporting their aspirations and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”
Alicia Wells is just one of the many student success stories, achieving A* A* A* in Biology, Law and Psychology, and has been accepted at the University of Oxford to study Law.
Madeleine Johnson achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and has been accepted at the London School of Economics to study Finance.
Several students have secured university places to study Medicine: Eyram Dogbe, Sabita Pattnaik, Sharon Sabu and Luke Staniland. Ella-May Curtis has been accepted to study Dentistry at the University of Dundee, and Alice Morton is progressing to study Veterinary Medicine and Science at the University of Surrey.
Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for our A-level students, and we couldn't be prouder of their remarkable achievements. These results are the culmination of years of dedicated study and unwavering commitment, often navigating unprecedented challenges. Our students have truly distinguished themselves.
“Whether our students are heading to top universities, embarking on apprenticeships, or stepping into the professional world, they do so equipped with an outstanding education and a wealth of skills. Their success is a testament to their individual brilliance and the exceptional support provided by our passionate teachers and supportive families. We are excited to witness the incredible contributions they will undoubtedly make to society.”