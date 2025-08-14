Outwood Post-16 Centre Worksop celebrates another successful A-Level results day

Students and teachers at Outwood Post-16 Centre Worksop have been celebrating another successful A-Level results day. Students have once again showcased remarkable resilience, dedication, and academic excellence, putting in the hard work over the last two years to achieve impressive grades in their chosen subjects. Many are now set to attend their first choice university, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were many highlights for students across all subjects, particularly in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Law.

Mrs Shea, Head of Centre at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop, said: “The determination of our students over the last two years has been nothing short of inspirational. We are extremely proud of their achievements and so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their teachers and support staff have been supporting their aspirations and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

Alicia Wells is just one of the many student success stories, achieving A* A* A* in Biology, Law and Psychology, and has been accepted at the University of Oxford to study Law.

Alicia Wells is just one of the many student success stories, achieving A* A* A* in Biology, Law and Psychology, and has been accepted at the University of Oxford to study Law.

Madeleine Johnson achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and has been accepted at the London School of Economics to study Finance.

Several students have secured university places to study Medicine: Eyram Dogbe, Sabita Pattnaik, Sharon Sabu and Luke Staniland. Ella-May Curtis has been accepted to study Dentistry at the University of Dundee, and Alice Morton is progressing to study Veterinary Medicine and Science at the University of Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for our A-level students, and we couldn't be prouder of their remarkable achievements. These results are the culmination of years of dedicated study and unwavering commitment, often navigating unprecedented challenges. Our students have truly distinguished themselves.

Madeleine Johnson achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and has been accepted at the London School of Economics to study Finance.

“Whether our students are heading to top universities, embarking on apprenticeships, or stepping into the professional world, they do so equipped with an outstanding education and a wealth of skills. Their success is a testament to their individual brilliance and the exceptional support provided by our passionate teachers and supportive families. We are excited to witness the incredible contributions they will undoubtedly make to society.”