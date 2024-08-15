Outwood Post 16 Centre celebrates another successful A-Level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students and teachers at Outwood Post 16 Centre have been celebrating another successful A-level results day.

Once again, students have demonstrated two years of incredible resilience, dedication and academic excellence, achieving impressive grades across a wide range of subjects. Many students have secured places at universities of their choice, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

The centre saw an average increase of 5% across all grades. There were highlights for the Post 16 Centre in A-level Mathematics where over 53% of students achieved a grade B or higher. In A-level Business, just over 45% of the students achieved a grade B or higher and just over 50% in A-level History achieved A* - B.

Mrs Shea, Head of Centre at Outwood Post 16 Centre said: “The determination of our students over the last 2 years has been nothing short of inspirational. We are extremely proud of their achievements and so happy that they can now enjoy their success together. Their teachers and support staff have been supporting their aspirations and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

Lucy Smeeton achieved fantastic results gaining 4 A* grades in Geography, Maths, Further Maths and Sociology and is planning to study Meteorology and Climate at the University of Reading.

Sophie Miller achieved 3 A* and an A in Geography, Sociology, Extended Project and English Language and will study English Literature at the University of Warwick.

Jake Herring achieved A*A*AA in Biology, Extended Project, Chemistry and Geography and is planning on studying Optometry at Anglia Ruskin University.

Kacie Morris achieved A*A*AB and Anna Maddocks achieved A*A*A.

A higher percentage of students than in previous years have been successful in securing an apprenticeship, including one student, Samantha Wright, who is embarking on a Level 7 Degree Apprenticeship with CMS to become a Solicitor, after successfully gaining a place over more than 900 other applicants.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted for our students who have secured great destinations following completion of their Level 3 qualifications. Our post-16 students are exceptional young people, determined to secure successful futures. We have lots to celebrate and be proud of today and I wish them all the success in the world for their future lives.”