Outwood Family reflects on transformative Cambodia expedition

Students were involved in community initiatives

Students and staff from across the Outwood Family of Schools spent four weeks in Cambodia this summer on an expedition organised in partnership with Camps International.

For the first time in 12 years of working with Camps International, the trip brought together students from 17 different Outwood secondary schools on the same expedition. Camps International designs expeditions that foster global citizenship and provide students with a unique, hands-on learning experience.

The students spent their time in Siem Reap and Phnom Penh, engaging in a variety of activities that contributed to 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They participated in environmental work, community initiatives, and obtained an open water diving certification. The trip provided a platform for students to develop essential life skills, including teamwork, problem-solving, and cultural awareness, all while working collaboratively with peers from other schools.

Glenn Hughes, learning manager at Outwood Academy Normanby in Middlesbrough, was one of the staff chaperones on the trip. He said: “The experience in Cambodia was life-changing for many of our students. Being able to experience a different culture and develop themselves in many different ways is invaluable.

“The support and guidance from Camps International, as well as their enthusiasm and obvious love for the job, rubbed off on everyone. JP and Jess helped so much over the month.

“If I had one criticism, it was that we were unable to stay longer than we did! I would recommend Camps International expeditions to anyone; it was amazing right from the start.”

Students from Outwood Academy Shafton in Barnsley gave their thoughts. Lacie said: “The trip was great and I made some new friends who I speak to every day. It made me do things that I'd never done before and will probably never get to do again. I also learnt to be more appreciative of what I have at home and not take things such as my education for granted.”

Jessica added: “Going to Cambodia was the most amazing experience I have ever had and I doubt anything that I do in my life will surpass it. I loved feeling like I had really helped people and that I had impacted their lives. It has made me look into more ways I can help different communities. The expedition was so much fun and given the chance, I would go again in a heartbeat.”

The success of this inaugural Trust-wide trip sets a positive precedent for future partnerships and expeditions, reaffirming Outwood's commitment to providing exceptional educational and personal development opportunities. The next expedition to Borneo is already being planned for summer 2027.