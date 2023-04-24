Outwood Academy Valley has achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded by Ixion.

The Quality in Careers Standard is awarded to schools who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school.

Dave Cavill, Principal, said: "This is an excellent achievement and recognises the quality and breadth of the careers provision within Outwood Academy Valley, preparing students for the next stage of their lives, whether that’s education, employment, self-employment or training.”

Outwood Academy Valley Principal Dave Cavill and students with career standards award

Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard shows the principal, governors, and leadership team at Outwood Academy Valley embrace, promote, and endorse quality careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the school and its students.

The school offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after school.

Students also have a chance to attend University open days and careers fairs, and benefit from opportunities such as employer drop-in days at the academy, attended by companies including JCB, Greencore and Laing O’Rouke.

Regular career cafes at lunch with educational providers and employers have also helped develop curiosity, raise aspirations and increase knowledge of ambitious pathways.