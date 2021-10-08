Students at Outwood Academy Valley, Valley Rd, Worksop have been engaging their creative sides to celebrate National Poetry Day.

National Poetry Day is an annual celebration of poetry held on the first Thursday in October every year.

This year’s theme of the national celebration was ‘Choice’ and for Outwood Academy Valley it was an opportunity to start discussions about poetry and inspire students to create their own for the school’s competition.

Year 7 student Grainne Grand won Outwood Academy Valley's poetry competition.

Students at the school, which is rated Outstanding by Ofsted, were also asked to reflect on their own personal experience of living in the local area and what opportunities and choices they felt this opened up and offered to them.

Dave Cavill, Principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said: “I was blown away by the high number and high standard of entries we received.

“Students really seemed to connect with this and it was brilliant to see how many poems touched upon local history and the personality of modern day Worksop.”

The overall winner was Grainne Grand, a Year 7 student who wrote a poem entitled ‘Worksop’:

“Worksop, Worksop what a place to live,

With all of the culture and smile to give,

The legend of Robin Hood,

The story sounds good.

Well, welcome to Worksop where you will find people to meet!

And they will always give you a friendly greet.

Worksop, Worksop what a place to live,

Such a small town but big memories to be made,

So welcome to Worksop, don’t be afraid!

Worksop, Worksop what a place to live,

So welcome to Worksop, don’t even wait!

Go and get some friends, it will be great.

Life in Worksop is a dream,

Go make a life,

Go make a team.