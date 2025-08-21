Outwood Academy Valley celebrates successful GCSE results day

Students at Outwood Academy Valley are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Over 80% of students achieved at least a standard pass (Grade 4) in both English and mathematics, with around 60% of students achieving a strong pass (Grade 5) in both subjects.

Students have demonstrated remarkable resilience over the last five years, having joined the school during the Covid pandemic. Their commitment and enthusiasm for learning, willingness to attend enrichments and hard work have led to their outstanding achievements.

85% of students achieved a Grade 5 or higher in English, a result significantly above national averages. This was backed by strong results across many subjects, including mathematics, science, history, geography and the creative and performing arts.

Dave Cavill, principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said: “The students in Year 11 have impressed us over the last five years, developing confidence and maturity, and fully deserve the incredible results that they have achieved today. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teaching and non-teaching staff. In addition, we also appreciate the support given by parents and carers as well as the Worksop community, to give our students a platform to build the rest of their lives on.”

Staff celebrated with students. Photo: OGAT

Yasmine achieved seven Grade 9s, a Level 2 Distinction* and two Grade 8s. She also achieved a Grade A in the additional mathematics Level 3 qualification. These outstanding results reflect both her effort as well as her intellect. Yasmine was named the Student of the Year in the 2025 Outwood Academy Valley Student Voice Awards.

Reuben achieved eight Grade 9s, a Grade 8, as well as a Level 2 Distinction* in sports science.

Keara achieved eight Grade 9s, a Grade 8 and a Grade 7 as well as a Grade B in the additional mathematics Level 3 qualification. Keara was also presented with an Outwood Artist of the Year award, which was held at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Julia achieved seven Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and a Grade 7, as well as a Grade B in the additional mathematics Level 3 qualification.

Samuel almost achieved the perfect score in GCSE mathematics, dropping only one mark over the three papers. He achieved five Grade 9s, five Grade 8s, as well as a Grade A in the additional mathematics Level 3 qualification.

Cara Ackroyd, executive principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”

Carolyn Blundell, community executive principal, added: “These GCSE results are a huge achievement for the students and their families - and represent the hard work and commitment of both them and the staff. The academy should be rightfully proud of its work and I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Mr Cavill and his staff for all they have done to secure such strong outcomes this year.”