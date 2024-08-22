Outwood Academy Valley celebrates successful GCSE results day

Cameron - top achiever

Students at Outwood Academy Valley are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Once again, students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication, achieving outstanding results that reflect high standards of teaching and learning.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English and Maths, where over 75% of the students achieved a grade 4 or higher in both subjects. In Music and Drama, students again excelled.

Mr Cavill, Principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said, “I would like to congratulate our students on their wonderful achievements today. Year 11 have been a fantastic year group who have demonstrated hard work and resilience. The excellent results that they have achieved today will give them a platform upon which to build; everyone at Valley wishes each and every one of our students the very best for the future.

There are a number of standout student success stories where the young people concerned went well above and beyond, such as Cameron who attained 9 Grade 9s plus additional qualifications in Additional and Further Maths. Coupled with his success as Student Prime Minister in Y10 and more latterly, as the current Youth MP for Bassetlaw, we are certain he has set himself up for a very bright future. We are also proud of Daniel who attained 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and additional qualifications in Additional and Further Maths. Similarly, Ines attained 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s, again with the additional qualifications of Additional and Further Maths. Enzo achieved 5 grade 9s, Level 2 Distinction* in Engineering, 1 grade 8, 2 grade 7s plus the additional qualifications in Additional and Further Maths. Connie and Hermione also attained 6 grade 9s.

A number of our students overcame exceptional personal circumstances to achieve a full set of qualifications which will enable them to step forward into the next stage of their lives with a solid foundation and confidence. We are all so very proud of them too.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.

“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a privilege to have been able to work with them.”