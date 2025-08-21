Outwood Academy Portland celebrates successful GCSE Results Day

Outwood Academy Portland students celebrated their GCSE results with Principal Danielle Sheehan

Outwood Academy Portland is celebrating another landmark year, with GCSE results that reflect not only the hard work of students but also the strength of the whole school community.

Celebrating many highlights this year, 11 students achieved the a Grade 9 in all three sciences: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Alongside this, 18 students achieved Grade 7 or above in every subject they studied, demonstrating the breadth of achievement across the school.

These outcomes follow the school’s successful Ofsted inspection in September, where inspectors highlighted the school’s high standards, dedicated staff, and strong sense of community. The latest GCSE results show that those strengths are continuing to bear fruit.

Principal Danielle Sheehan said: “These results are not just about individual grades; they represent the hard work, determination, and support of our entire school community. Our students, teachers, parents, and carers have all played a part in this success, and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. We will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Amy Cohen, who is planning on going to Outwood Post-16 Centre Worksop, said: “I am elated right now and I am so excited to go on to study Physics, Maths and Biology. Today I am going to celebrate with my friends and family.”

Yigit Kara said: “I am really proud of my two 9s in English. I did not expect to get those and it took a lot of hard work, but it has paid off.” Yigit achieved all Grade 8s and 9s and will be studying A-Levels at post-16.

Outwood Academy Portland students have shown enormous resilience, kindness and most of all pride in all of their achievements throughout their time at school. Bethany Bratherton said: “I was really nervous, but my grades are amazing!” Bethany’s mum added: “She has shown huge levels of hard work which has paid off, astoundingly great grades and I am incredibly proud of her.”

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”